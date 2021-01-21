Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.25

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Secret has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $87.12 million and $1.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00332976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030461 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 42,913.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.01424132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,346,926 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.