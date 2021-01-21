Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.92 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003751 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $80.92 million and $539,860.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00316365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031436 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.73 or 0.01301271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,382,878 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

