Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0094

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

