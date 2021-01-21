Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Up 6.7%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 229,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 158,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.