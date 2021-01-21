Semux Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Semux token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $133,036.37 and $4,646.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002642 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002666 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

