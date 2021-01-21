Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $157.50

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $157.50, but opened at $152.50. Sensyne Health shares last traded at $155.50, with a volume of 393,565 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.38. The firm has a market cap of £252.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

