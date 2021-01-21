Sentinel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $254,578.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $254,578.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000289 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

