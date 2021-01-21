Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.65. Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 15,575,317 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58. The firm has a market cap of £45.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

