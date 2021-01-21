Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $521.08

Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $521.08 and traded as high as $561.50. Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) shares last traded at $552.50, with a volume of 711,518 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.08.

In related news, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

