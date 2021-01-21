Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

SHAK opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.15, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $11,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 271.4% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $88,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,676 shares of company stock worth $50,573,832 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

