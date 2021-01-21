Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMED stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 million and a P/E ratio of 163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMED. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

