SHIELD Market Capitalization Reaches $157,975.45 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $157,975.45 and $75.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.92 or 0.03743741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00434559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.01346201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00574685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00418496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00269548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00022823 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

