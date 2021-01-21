ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 5.4%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 587,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,220,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.