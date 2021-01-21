Shivom Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

