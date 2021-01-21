Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

