Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,200.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,035.21. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

