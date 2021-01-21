Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

Get IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) alerts:

IGG stock traded down GBX 77 ($1.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 827 ($10.80). The company had a trading volume of 3,244,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.