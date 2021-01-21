SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Cap of $175,388.48

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $175,388.48 and approximately $11,251.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

