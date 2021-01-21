SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 2,653 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 401,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,754. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $990.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

