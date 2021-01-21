SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $404,295.49 and $3,544.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.59 or 0.03756446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00436392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00418768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00269097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00022903 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,932,194 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

