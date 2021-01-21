Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,510,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 2,017,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83.

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.