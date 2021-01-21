Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $26.43. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 20,046 shares trading hands.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880 over the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.