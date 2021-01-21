Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 949,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,156,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

