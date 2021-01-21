Signet Jewelers (SIG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00.

1/13/2021 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet’s shares have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. Sturdy digital operations are favoring the company’s performance. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, e-commerce sales skyrocketed 71.4% year on year. Investments to drive OmniChannel capabilities and virtual selling are aiding traffic growth. Additionally, the company’s third-quarter performance gained from the Path-to-Brilliance initiative coupled with pent-up demand from the preceding quarter as well as marketing and promotional efforts to boost early holiday demand. Going ahead, the company is concerned regarding dismal retail store traffic trends, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic-led social distancing norms, capacity constraints and store closures. In fact, management expects the pandemic to adversely impact same-store sales in December.”

1/12/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/11/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

