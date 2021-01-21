Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Silicom has set its Q4 2020

Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

