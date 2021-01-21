Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Shares of SI stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SI. Compass Point increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.