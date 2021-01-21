Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.
Shares of SI stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Several research firms recently commented on SI. Compass Point increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
