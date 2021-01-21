Silvergate Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 298 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

