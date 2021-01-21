Simple Software Solutions Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 61.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $100,892.29 and $13.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,592,384 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

