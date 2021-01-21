Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director David L. Ralph Sells 3,750 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. 164,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

