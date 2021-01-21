Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $13.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.74 million, with estimates ranging from $59.62 million to $59.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,631 shares of company stock worth $4,621,704. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.72. 3,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

