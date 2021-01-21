Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Up 3.2%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.65. 6,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

