SingularDTV Trading 2% Lower This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $194,290.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

