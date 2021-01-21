SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $62.23 million and $715,658.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

