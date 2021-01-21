Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

GM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,427,789. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

