Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 610 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $205.79. 75,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

