Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.