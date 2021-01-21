SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

