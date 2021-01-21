Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF stock remained flat at $$10.51 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.