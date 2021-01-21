SM Energy (SM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SM Energy (NYSE: SM):

1/21/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

1/7/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 32,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

