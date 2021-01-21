SM Energy (SM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SM Energy (NYSE: SM):
- 1/21/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.
- 1/7/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
SM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 32,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
