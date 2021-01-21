SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SGH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 177,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

