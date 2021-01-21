Smart MFG (MFG) Price Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smart MFG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 295,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

Smart MFG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart MFG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smart MFG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smart MFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart MFG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.