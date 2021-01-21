SmartCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,966.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.43 million and $68,966.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,001.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.31 or 0.03800792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00420444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.01386690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.00577870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00432027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00275476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023392 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.