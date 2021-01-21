Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Smartshare has a market cap of $694,867.93 and approximately $174,927.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00076022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

