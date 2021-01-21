SmileyCoin Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $552,944.42 and $8.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 253.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

