Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.77 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Stericycle worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

