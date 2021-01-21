Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 11,502 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

