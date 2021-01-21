Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 22,779 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,371 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

