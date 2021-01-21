Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,834 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Belden worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Belden by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 12.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

