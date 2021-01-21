Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,575 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

