Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

