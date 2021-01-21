Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PEG stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
